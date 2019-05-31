× Body recovered in Summit Co. believed to be that of missing Wyoming man

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A body that was recovered Thursday in Summit County is believed to be that of a Wyoming man who disappeared last week.

James Pritchard, 92, of Lyman, Wyoming, had been last seen on May 21.

Members of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office and Lyman Police Department recovered the body, which was discovered in the North Slope/Gilbert Creek area by people traveling through the area, according to the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will work to positively identify the body.