Big Budah’s Blog: Buying a home and intergalactic smuggling

May was an amazing month for me. I saw great success in my health/fitness goals and my personal milestones, as well as work highlights at Disneyland.

Just under 300

I saw my weight get up to 325 pounds after being at 290 pounds post Gastric Sleeve. I started this journey at 450 pounds. I have been working hard and am proud to report that I am back down to 299 pounds.

I'm ready for my close-up

I am overjoyed that I was able to participate in a commercial shoot for Mountain America Credit Union, coming soon to a screen near you! It felt so great to be in that capacity and feel a adrenaline and energy unlike any other.

Out of this world

It is no secret that I love my job, and I am grateful every day to my bosses and co-workers for the ability to do what I do.

I was blessed to represent our station at the premiere of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. The amazement, wonder and enthusiasm is abounding in people visiting and working there alike. Bob Iger, George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Billy-Dee Williams and Mark Hamill were present to dedicate and open the new destination.

It is everything and beyond that a Star Wars fan could want, and I got a pic with Fred Savage. However, it is the people behind the scenes who I really got to know and give credit to.

Welcome to adulthood

I have been super stressed out the past few months as we have been going through the process of buying a house. I was stressed out about location and cost, and we finally did so with the help of some great people who made our experience smooth like butter.

My ability to fulfill so many tasks and engage in so many events, including my regular work, is directly linked to my energy level due to my weight loss. Thank you to so many people: BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Medically Center, Doctors Cottom and Richards, and family and friends for the love and push.

