12 dead, including suspect, in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Posted 5:04 pm, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, May 31, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twelve people killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

The shooter is among the dead, Cervera said.

Six others, including a police officer, were hospitalized after the mass shooting, according to Cervera.

Six people were hospitalized after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, hospital officials tweeted Friday.

Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

It was unclear whether all six patients had gunshot wounds and whether the shooter was among the patients.

Virginia Beach Police said earlier they had taken a shooter into custody.

Police also said there were multiple injuries but didn’t describe the severity of those injuries.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

