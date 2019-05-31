4 new apps that make summer vacations easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you've been there before or you're headed somewhere new, it doesn't hurt to have a little help getting to your summer destination! Cydni Tetro, president of Women Tech Council, shared her favorite apps for summer-ing in style.

1. PackPoint - Enter where you're going, how long you'll be there and the types of activities you're planning on doing, and this app will build your packing list for you. It will adjust the list based on the weather forecast for your destination and whether or not you will have laundry options.

2. Roadtrippers - Roadtrippers helps you plan your route to your destination, book hotels along the way, and find things off the beaten path to discover en route.

3. WiFi Finder - This app will help you find free WiFi wherever you are to power your navigation or planning apps and keep your data costs low.

4. Trover - Trover helps you find cool things to do near you through geo-coded pictures. You can look up things within even a mile of you based on pictures others have posted and get directions to the same spot to share the experience.

For more information visit www.womentechcouncil.com.