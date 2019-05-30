West Valley City Police offer $5,000 reward in unsolved murder of 16-year-old boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to charges being filed in connection with a murder from 2017.

Fernando Aranda, 16, was assaulted and shot to death on May 30 of 2017 in West Valley City. The attack occurred as he was walking near his home on Thayne Drive.

“For two years, West Valley City Police investigators have put in a tremendous amount of work to solve this case, and while they are very close, help from the public is needed,” the department wrote in a press release.

The department is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to charges being filed, and they will go over the details of the case in a press conference scheduled for later Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact West Valley City Police.