Victims in Wayne Co. plane crash identified

GROVER, Utah — A small plane crashed Friday in southern Utah, killing both people on board, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims Thursday.

The plane, a Cirrus SR22 aircraft, crashed in Grover, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The pilot was identified as Christian C. Simonsen and the passenger was identified as his wife, Lynn Ann Anderson-Simonsen of Morgan Hill, California.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near Miner’s Mountain Road, according to a press release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found a debris and field fire at the site.

Witnesses saw the aircraft disappear from their view, heard an explosion and saw smoke, then called 911 to report it.

Grover is located between Capitol Reef National Park and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.