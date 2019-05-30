Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teaching teens to drive can be a nightmare for parents. It's essential that all new drivers learn correct driving habits.

Craig Swapp from Craig Swapp & Associates joined us with some tips to help parents.

The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports novice teen drivers are twice as likely as adult drivers to be in a fatal crash. Swapp says there are two big reasons why those numbers are so high. First, immaturity and inexperience. And, both of those factors lead to high-risk behavior like driving late at night, drinking and driving, and distracted driving from phones and other passengers.

Swapp points to a University of Utah study that finds a teen driver who is using a cell phone has the same reaction time as a 70-year-old driver who isn't using a cell phone.

So what can parents do to help minimize the distractions teen drivers face? Swapp says parents should enforce a "no texting while driving rule" as well as a "you have to wait six months before you can have any friends in the car" rule.

When parents are teaching their teens to drive, Swapp recommends to keep your emotions in check (try not to yell at them while they're learning), and be a good example! It's one thing to tell your teen to never drink and drive, to keep their hands off their phones while driving, but it's ultimately most impactful when you lead by example.

Teaching a teen to drive is a long process. Be patient with both yourself and your new driver. Compliment them when they drive safely and encourage them to be an example to their friends.

Regardless of how safe we drive, accidents can still happen. If you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident, get in touch with the experience attorneys of Craig Swapp & Associates.

You can reach them at 800-404-9000 or by visiting craigswapp.com.