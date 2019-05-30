× Ramp from Salt Lake City Airport to eastbound I-80 to close through July

SALT LAKE CITY — The ramp from Salt Lake City International Airport to eastbound I-80 will be closed long-term starting this weekend.

The Utah Department of Transportation states the interstate ramp from the airport to eastbound I-80 will close “as early as Friday night, May 31, at 10 p.m. and remain closed through July.”

Crews will complete bridge work on I-80 over the Jordan River Surplus Canal, which is between the airport and I-215. Motorists heading from the airport to downtown, or to I-15 and I-215, will need to take an alternate route:

South on Bangerter Highway and then east on State Route 201 to I-80

West on I-80 to 5600 West, where drivers can exit and then get back on the interstate heading east.

Two southbound lanes of I-15 will close in the Sandy area during the day, with up to four lanes closing at night. The closures will be near 9000 South starting at 9 p.m. May 31 and continuing through June 3 at 5 a.m.

Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

Drivers should expect delays and allow themselves extra travel time.