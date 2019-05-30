Northrop Grumman Corp. tests huge rocket in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROMONTORY, Utah — Northrop Grumman Corporation Corp. conducted a ground test of the first stage of its OmegA rocket in Utah Thursday afternoon.

The rocket is a new intermediate-to-heavy class rocket intended for security missions.

"We're generally very pleased with today's test," said Scott Day, director of communications for Northrop Grumman's Flight Division, in a post-test news conference.

Use the video player above to watch the rocket test. In the video, about two minutes into the test, some debris is seen blasting away from the nozzle.

"At the very end, when the engine was tailing off, we observed the aft exit cone, maybe a portion of it, doing something a little strange that we need to go and further look into," said Kent Rominger, Northrop Grumman's vice president of strategic programs.