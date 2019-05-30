Makeshift memorial for Elizabeth Shelley continues to grow, dozens stop to pay respects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah — The community in Logan continued to share its support for the family of Elizabeth Shelley, just one day after the 5-year-old’s body was located not even a block from her home.

Little Lizzy may be gone but her light continues to shine and a makeshift memorial that now stretches across the front of her home is proof of just that.

Community members stopped at Lizzy’s home continuously throughout the evening Thursday. Many brought stuffed animals, candles, balloons, flowers and other trinkets to show love and support for the family.

Many community members, overwhelmed with emotion, shed a tear at the sight of the memorial. Others, with their own children in tow, took a moment to embrace each other in front of it.

Community members told FOX 13 they plan to keep their lights on every night until Lizzy’s funeral service, to keep her light shining.

To help cover funeral expenses, a donation account has been set up at Zion’s Bank under the name Elizabeth Shelley.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up and can be found here.