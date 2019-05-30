I-15 reopens in Roy after downed power lines prompt closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- I-15 has reopened in Roy after a closure sparked by downed power lines early Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a construction worker snagged two live wires in a median while working with some equipment, sending the lines onto northbound lanes of I-15 just after midnight.

Troopers said several cars drove over the lines before they could close the road. There were no injuries or damage reported as a result of those motorists crossing the downed lines.

The interstate was closed for about three hours while Rocky Mountain Power worked to clear those lines.

UHP said if you see a downed line: do not touch it.