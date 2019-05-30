Healthy sweet potato hash recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the ultimate "kitchen sink" recipe where you can feel free to use all your ugly produce before it turns bad. Eat this for any meal of the day, adding eggs if you wish. This version is meat-, dairy- and gluten-free, and the sweet potatoes (compared to regular potatoes) are low-glycemic. I also love that this is a whole-food, plant-based, clean meal that is also incredibly filling!

INGREDIENTS

2 sweet potatoes or yams, cooked and cubed

1 C onion, diced

1 bell pepper, any color, diced

2-4 T coconut oil or other vegetable oil

1/4-1/2 tsp paprika or smoked paprika

Sea salt and black pepper

DIRECTIONS