Healthy sweet potato hash recipe

This is the ultimate "kitchen sink" recipe where you can feel free to use all your ugly produce before it turns bad. Eat this for any meal of the day, adding eggs if you wish. This version is meat-, dairy- and gluten-free, and the sweet potatoes (compared to regular potatoes) are low-glycemic. I also love that this is a whole-food, plant-based, clean meal that is also incredibly filling!
INGREDIENTS
2 sweet potatoes or yams, cooked and cubed
1 C onion, diced
1 bell pepper, any color, diced
2-4 T coconut oil or other vegetable oil
1/4-1/2 tsp paprika or smoked paprika
Sea salt and black pepper
DIRECTIONS
Cook sweet potatoes through in the microwave or Instant Pot. Cut into bite-sized pieces and set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add 1 Tbsp of the oil. Once sizzling, add the onions and peppers and cook and stir until the onions and peppers are soft and fragrant.
Add the remaining 2 Tbsp of oil. Add the chopped sweet potatoes and stir to coat. Sprinkle with smoked paprika, sea salt and pepper to taste. Make sure everything is cooked through and coated evenly, then serve!