Great Salt Lake State Park attempts to set world floating record

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Locals and tourists are invited to float on Great Salt Lake in an attempt to set a world record on Saturday, June 8.

The record for the largest number of people floating, unassisted, in a line at one time was set in 2017 at Lake Epecuen in Argentina with 1,941 people and the Great Salt Lake State Park is hoping to shatter that mark.

Entry fares for the park will be waived for the day and Utah State Parks will provide drinking water and water for washing off salt after the event.

Evidence of the world record attempt will be sent to Guinness World Records and the event begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Great Saltair.

Park officials said the Saltair’s parking will allow for better access instead of the Great Salt Lake Marina and restrooms, concessions and the gift shop will be open.