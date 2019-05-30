Forget ‘you are what you eat;’ this expert says, ‘you are what you think!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can what you think affect how you feel? Tammy Anderson Ward, founder of Hope Haven Events, believes this to be true.

"I believe what you hear, what you say, what you see and what you feel can have a significant impact on the person you are," she said.

She's passionate about this topic because of her experience burying her thoughts and feelings as a teen.

"When I was 17 years old, I had become seriously addicted to meth sleeping only 5 nights my entire senior year of high school. One of my final attempts to get clean, my grandma mailed me a book called, 'Feelings Buried Alive Never Die.' That book was my first realization that what I thought about could affect me. Up until that point, I'd believed I was a victim of my circumstance. I've been clean for 21 years this month," she said.

Tammy also showed us some different ways we can regulate our thoughts and feelings, ahead of the Energy Healing Conference.

This conference features dozens of classes and hundreds of vendors.

Energy Healing Conference

June 21 - 22, 2019, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days

Salt Palace Convention Center

Tickets are still available at energyhealingconference.com. Use coupon code "FOX13" and save $10 on a general admission ticket that covers both days.