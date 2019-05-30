Energy Secretary Rick Perry to give keynote speech at Utah Gov’s annual Energy Summit in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Gary Herbert is hosting the eighth annual Governor’s Energy Summit in Salt Lake City.

The Governor’s Office said this is the largest event of its kind in the west, drawing in more than 1,000 attendees and 65 speakers from around the world.

The purpose is to discuss new ways to achieve a sustainable energy economy through investments and other partnerships.

United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry will be the keynote speaker.

Perry—along with Gov. Herbert, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, and the CEO of Dominion Energy, Thomas Farrel—will discuss possible regional and national policy.