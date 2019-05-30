Cajun Goulash

2 cups elbow macaroni

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 small white onion, chopped

1 small green bell pepper, seeded, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

1/4 cup beef broth

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

 

Cook elbow macaroni according to box directions. Drain. Set aside.

 

In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, cook beef, onions, peppers, garlic, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes until beef is browned and vegetables are softened. Add beef broth, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Mix in cooked pasta. Cover; reduce to a simmer for 8-10 minutes.

 

Just before serving, add the mozzarella and cheddar cheeses to the pan. Stir for 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted. Garnish each serving with parsley. Serve immediately.

