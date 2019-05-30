Cajun Goulash

2 cups elbow macaroni
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 small white onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, seeded, chopped
3 garlic cloves, diced
1/4 cup beef broth
1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Cook elbow macaroni according to box directions. Drain. Set aside.
In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat, cook beef, onions, peppers, garlic, salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes until beef is browned and vegetables are softened. Add beef broth, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, Italian seasoning, paprika, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Mix in cooked pasta. Cover; reduce to a simmer for 8-10 minutes.
Just before serving, add the mozzarella and cheddar cheeses to the pan. Stir for 2-3 minutes until cheese is melted. Garnish each serving with parsley. Serve immediately.