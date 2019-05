Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Galaxy's Edge, the new Star Wars experience from Disney, opens to the public tomorrow, but Budah got a sneak peek of the new attractions.

Budah visited Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland for a preview event, and he took a seat in the iconic Millennium Falcon for the "Smuggler's Run" ride and scoped out the marketplace of Star Wars attire and toys.

See the video above for a look at Galaxy's Edge, and click here for more details on all it has to offer.