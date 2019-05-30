Budah gives us a sneak peek of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah got inside the newest attraction at Disneyland Resort a day before it officially opens.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" has been years in the making and is set to open to the public (with reservations) on Friday, May 31.

Galaxy's Edge is an adventure from the moment you step foot inside. Guests can build their own droids and lightsabers, interact with aliens and try some Star Wars-themed food including the blue milk that made an appearance with Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: A New Hope". The dairy-free milk is a frozen blend with a citrus taste.

But perhaps the highlight for many guests is when they step into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, an exact replica of the ship from the "Star Wars" films. The interactive experience allows a team of six people to operate the spacecraft.

