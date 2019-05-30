Ask Ann Cannon: Job, wedding and neighbor dilemmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Cannon is a beloved advice columnist for the Salt Lake Tribune, and every month, she stops by to answer questions from our viewers!

QUESTION 1:

I have two job offers. One is in a field I really enjoy, but doesn't pay as much as the other, which is a role I didn't ever see myself in, but pays a higher salary. Should I go for passion, or money?

QUESTION 2:

I have a neighbor who really takes care of me- watches dogs while I'm gone, meets technicians at my house if I'm gone...just a great neighbor. But he recently asked to use my van on a long-distance trip, and I found myself uncomfortable with the idea. Should I just suck it up and let him use it, since he's done so much for me?

QUESTION 3:

Our daughter has a babysitter who has been around her for about 3 years now. We have gotten to know this young woman very well over the years. She has recently starting inviting my husband and I out for dinner or drinks without our child. Is it appropriate to socialize with her, or is it best not to cross that line as her employer?

QUESTION 4:

My husband and I eloped several years ago, which made some members of our family extremely angry with us. We are now about to hit our 10-year mark and were thinking of doing a vow-renewal ceremony and inviting all the family members. Do you think our family will be happy to get an invitation, or will this new "wedding" just open up old wounds?

Email us your questions to theplace(at)fox13now(dotcom).