× Tremonton Police issue warning after several cars broken into, burglarized

TREMONTON CITY, Utah — Tremonton City Police are warning the public to keep an eye out after several cars have been stolen and several more were broken into in the area over the last few days.

Police said Brigham City residents should also be on alert after similar crimes have been reported.

Police also said they have no suspect information right now but they believe the robbers could be armed.

Anyone with information such as a location, description of vehicles or suspects and direction of travel is asked to contact dispatch at 435-734-3800.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.