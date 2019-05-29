This Utah doctor makes it possible for families to find freedom from food allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Douglas Jones with Rocky Mountain Allergy at Tanner Clinic in Layton says he is so fulfilled by the work he does to treat food allergies in people of all ages.

We met two of his patients Harper and Brighton, who weren't even able to go to the movies in peace, knowing the armrests or chairs could be contaminated by corn, one of their allergies. They mentioned even having to sit at a special "nut-free" table in their school cafeteria during lunch.

That's not the case now. The parents of the young girls say they now have total freedom to not only be in the same room as their former allergies, but to eat those foods, too!

Dr. Jones says his program changes life-threatening food allergies into being able to eat those same foods in unlimited quantities after the program.

He says people fly in from all over the world, hoping that they, too, will find allergy relief and freedom!

There have been more than 750 success stories at Rocky Mountain Allergy at Tanner Clinic, so if you suffer from a food allergy including: Peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg, soy, sesame, shrimp, wheat, etc. you can get in touch with the clinic and schedule your evaluation and treatment.

Find out more by visiting tannerclinic.com.