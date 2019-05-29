This might be the worst ceremonial first pitch ever

A Chicago White Sox employee may have made baseball history with the ceremonial first pitch against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday—and not in a good way.

In what Deadspin describes as a strong contender for the worst ceremonial first pitch of all time, the pitch from the team’s employee of the month went nowhere near the plate, but hit the camera of team photographer Darren Georgia, who was standing between the mound and first base line.

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

Georgia was unhurt and later joked that he never knew it was going to be his 15 minutes of fame, reports MLB.com.

“Life comes at you pretty fast,” the team quipped in a tweet, sharing the photo that Georgia still managed to get. (Five years ago, 50 Cent threw another contender for worst first pitch ever.)

"Still got the shot… never knew that this was gonna be my 15 minutes of fame." Our @ChuckGarfien caught up with the photographer who got drilled with the first pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/sjhbFhevRi — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 29, 2019

