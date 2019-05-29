× Teen killed in bicycle crash in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A teen died in a bicycle accident outside of a business in Woods Cross Tuesday night.

Lt. Adam Osoro of Woods Cross Police said emergency units responded around 8:40 p.m. on a call of a juvenile who had crashed his bike.

The crash occurred outside Tractor Supply Co., 1533 South Redwood Road, and police believe the teen crashed as he was riding on or near a loading dock.

The 15-year-old boy likely died due to a head injury suffered in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation, but Osoro said all indicators are the crash was an accident.