Police searching for missing man with schizophrenia

Photo courtesy: Unified Police Department.

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 55-year-old Darrel “Lance” Owens.

Owens, who has diabetes and schizophrenia, was last seen at his group home at 663 East Acoma Road in Midvale around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Owens does not have his medication and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a gray baseball cap.

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 212 pounds.

Anyone with information about Owens whereabouts is asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

