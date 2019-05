× Police find missing St. George man with dementia

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police said they found 90-year-old George Aposhian, who suffers from diabetes and dementia, Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported Aposhian missing just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, saying he was last seen near the Green Springs Golf Course.

Aposhian was not familiar with the area, according to police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.