NCAA basketball: Utah's Tillman, BYU's Childs returning to programs

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah sophomore Donnie Tillman and BYU junior Yoeli Childs announced they will return to their respective schools for the 2019-20 seasons Wednesday.

Tillman, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, will return for his junior year with the Utes while Childs, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward will return for his senior year with the Cougars.

Tillman’s announcement came from the university after Utah finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 17-14 record.

Childs announced his return on Twitter Wednesday evening; he’ll return to a BYU team that finished 19-13.

Both teams missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Tillman was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year last season while averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game. He hit 43 3-pointers for the Utes.

Childs was named to the West Coast Conference’s All-WCC First Team while averaging 18 points and almost nine rebounds per game. He had 17 double-doubles, which ranked 15th nationally last year.

The two teams met as part of the Beehive Classic at Vivint Smart Home Arena last season, with BYU winning 74-59.