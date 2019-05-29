× Leggings company pays $84,000 after child labor law violations, firing whistleblower

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Leggings Live has paid a total of $84,048 after violating child labor laws and terminating the employee who reported the violations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

According to the WHD, the company, operating as Legg-A-Licious, had to pay the back wages, liquidated damages and penalties after violating the Fair Labor Standards Act at the company’s Spanish Fork facility.

The WHD said Leggings Live allowed minors under the required minimum age of 14 years to work more hours than legally allowed while employing them to unload and load merchandise from vehicles to the company’s warehouse.

An employee then reported the illegal employment to the WHD and was fired after the report.

“Employment standards for minors ensure that they gain a positive work experience that does not interfere with their education, health, and well-being. Child labor violations can be avoided when employers understand the rules,” said WHD District Director Kevin Hunt in Salt Lake City. “In addition, employees should not have to fear retaliation when they exercise their rights under the law. The Wage and Hour Division will continue to use all available resources to enforce worker protections.”

Leggings Live also violated minimum wage laws by not paying one employee an entire week’s wages and violated overtime laws by only paying employees straight time regardless of how many hours they worked.

Six employees were paid a total of $42,560 in back wages and liquidated damages; $33,664 of the that went to the employee who was fired for reporting the violations.

The company also paid $41,488 in civil money penalties for violating FLSA child labor provisions according to the WHD.