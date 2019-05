Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Certified Whole30 Coach and yoga instructor Julie Freed stopped by to share the following recipe, that she says is Keto- and Whole30-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free and has no sugar!

Find more from Julie on Instagram.

Julie`s Cauli Fried Rice

-1 Bag Cauliflower Rice

-2 Cups Beef or Chicken Bone Broth

-2 Applegate Chicken & Apple Sausages

-1 Large Carrot Chopped

- Handful Arugula

-4 Large Eggs

-2 T Coconut Aminos

- Salt and Pepper