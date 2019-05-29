Free activities at Utah Lake State Park celebrates outdoor recreation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an annual festival that brings people out to one of Utah's most famous lakes! The main goals of the Utah Lake Festival are to educate the public about what is being done to improve the lake, promote recreational activities, and allow the attendees to enjoy a beautiful Saturday at one of Utah's greatest natural resources.

The festival usually is held at the Utah Lake State Park on the first Saturday in June each year. The event typically draws between 3,500-4,000 people. Attendees can take part in a variety of activities such as:

Sailboat Regatta

Food Trucks

Live Music

Educational Booths

Free Fishing Instruction

Free Swag

Boat Rides

New activities every year

This event is intended as an educational opportunity, not for retail vendors. However, we do usually welcome a few food trucks to supply food to attendees.

Find out more at utahlakecommission.org.