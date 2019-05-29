Five presidential candidates will be in West Wendover on one night, sort of

WEST WENDOVER, Nev. — Five Democratic presidential candidates will visit this casino border town — virtually — to campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, Cory Booker, Seth Moulton and Marianne Williamson will each appear via a video chat to voters at West Wendover High School on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. They’ll each take about a half-hour to make their pitch to voters and answer some questions.

While Utah is very much a red state, Nevada is a battleground. Elko County has been a featured campaign stop for many political candidates.