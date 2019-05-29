× Dump truck driver, who killed six in Oct. 2018 crash, sentenced

HEBER, Utah — The driver of a dump truck from an Oct. 2018 crash that killed six people on U.S. Highway 40 in Wasatch County was sentenced to three consecutive sentences of 1-to-15 years in jail Wednesday.

Jamie Don McKenzie, 41, was charged with six counts of automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, a third-degree felony; open container in a vehicle on the highway, a class-C misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class-B misdemeanor; unsafe lane travel and speeding.

Police said McKenzie crossed the median barrier near Jordanelle Reservoir and vaulted over the cable barrier, hitting a pickup truck on the driver’s side.

Three of the six occupants in the truck were ejected from the vehicle; all six were killed on impact, according to police.

Following the crash, police said they found Mckenzie in the dump truck, which was on top of the white pickup truck. The six people in the pickup truck were so severely injured that “their identities [were] still trying to be determined,” the probable cause statement said.

Officials initially believed that only four people were killed in the accident, but two additional victims were found in the pickup truck as investigators cleared the scene.