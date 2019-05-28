‘You Are More than Enough, You Are Magnificent’ wins Best of State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ganel-Lyn Condie is a motivational speaker and author known for inspiring others.

Her book 'You Are More Than Enough, You Are Magnificent' received a Best of State in non-fiction this year. She'll receive the award at a gala in Mid-June.

In a world where many women wonder if they measure up, the quest for perfection can be exhausting and overwhelming. The book highlights the eternal strength inherent in and available to every woman through lessons taught through personal experience, scripture and religious leaders.

Ganel-Lyn loves teaching others and shares her personal experiences of healing from a major chronic illness, and the heart-breaking suicide of her 40-year-old sister. She is passionate about sharing principles that will empower others to live life with more joy.

You can find more about her at: ganellyn.com.