3 days, 2 traffic stops, 1 UHP trooper, $1.5 million of meth

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two recent traffic stops in Iron County just three days apart resulted in the detection and confiscation of approximately 34 pounds of methamphetamine with a total street value estimated at more than $1.5 million.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Gibbs enacted both traffic stops on northbound Interstate 15 north of Cedar City, with the first one occurring early Thursday morning and the second one taking place Sunday morning. Although the two incidents share numerous similarities, law enforcement officials have not stated any correlations at this point.

The people arrested Thursday were 22-year-old Adan Osvaldo Pavia and 21-year-old Jesus Urvina Davila, and on Sunday Eliuth Rizo Morales, 35, and Crystal Rizo, 38.

