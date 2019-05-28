Two Utah podcasters share their top 5 tools for podcasting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roger Seng and Ben Jones are just a couple of "dudes from Utah" running a podcast where they talk about dad-life, college, and entertainment. We asked them to recommend their top 5 tools every beginner needs to start a podcast:

Mics: One for you, and another if you plan to have guests. Headphones: These monitor the audio conversations as they are being captured Recorder: This captures high-quality sound to an SD card (up to 4 inputs) Stands: This takes some stress off holding a handheld mic and helps you focus on the conversation Pop Filters: Remove those loud "P" pops

The two podcasters also showed us how to do a portable podcast setup!

Rog and Ben will be at the Utah Podcast Summit on June 8, 2019. They are offering viewers the promo code "DUDESFROMUTAH" to save $20 off registration.

Find out more by visiting dudesfromutah.com.