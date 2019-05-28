Two Utah podcasters share their top 5 tools for podcasting

Posted 2:52 pm, May 28, 2019, by

Roger Seng and Ben Jones are just a couple of "dudes from Utah" running a podcast where they talk about dad-life, college, and entertainment. We asked them to recommend their top 5 tools every beginner needs to start a podcast:

  1. Mics: One for you, and another if you plan to have guests.
  2. Headphones: These monitor the audio conversations as they are being captured
  3. Recorder: This captures high-quality sound to an SD card (up to 4 inputs)
  4. Stands: This takes some stress off holding a handheld mic and helps you focus on the conversation
  5. Pop Filters: Remove those loud "P" pops

The two podcasters also showed us how to do a portable podcast setup!

Rog and Ben will be at the Utah Podcast Summit on June 8, 2019. They are offering viewers the promo code "DUDESFROMUTAH" to save $20 off registration.

Find out more by visiting dudesfromutah.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.