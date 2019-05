Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah — Alex Whipple, Logan City Police Department's main suspect in the case of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley, appeared in court Tuesday and will continue to be held without bail.

Whipple was also spotted on a surveillance camera Saturday at 6 a.m. without Elizabeth (his niece), narrowing the time frame that they were allegedly together from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. now.

