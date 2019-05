DEER CREEK STATE PARK, Utah — A semitrailer tanker hauling propane rolled into Deer Creek Reservoir Tuesday morning.

A tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol said it occurred at milepost 25 on SR-189.

The driver is uninjured but “it will be a delicate clean-up situation,” according to UHP.

SR-189 is closed as of 11:55 a.m. and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

