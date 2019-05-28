Logan Police release new photos of uncle as search for 5-year-old girl continues

LOGAN, Utah — Logan Police have released of pair of surveillance photos of Alex Whipple, the uncle of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley.

Police said Elizabeth was last seen in the west side of Logan at 2 a.m. Saturday, and she was reported missing eight hours later.

“According to family the complainants brother Alex Whipple showed up Friday evening and they were all in the home at 2am. When they awoke the next morning a little after 9 am they couldn’t find Elizabeth and Alex was no longer in the home. They searched for a while and then contacted police,” a news release from Logan PD said.

The photos of Whipple released Tuesday morning were captured Friday. Since Elizabeth’s disappearance, police have asked residents with surveillance cameras and smart doorbell systems to look for anything suspicious.

“We hope [the photos released Tuesday] helps you as you are checking your cameras and smart doorbell systems,” a Facebook post from Logan PD said.

Cache County deputies located Whipple around 3 p.m. Saturday and took him into custody for a probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police have gathered several pieces of evidence, including some unspecified evidence taken from Whipple.

“The evidence obtained from Alex Whipple was tested and there are confirmed forensic evidence from Elizabeth Shelley located from off his person,” the news release said.