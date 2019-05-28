How to put together a Brownies Snicker’s Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Molly Kohrman owns BrowniesX3 in Salt Lake City. Her brownies are unique because they're all layered and every week there are about a dozen different flavors to choose from.

BrowniesX3 is a small neighborhood place with outdoor seating, a fire pit and cozy blankets. On Friday nights there are food trucks outside so people can get dinner and dessert.

Molly started her professional career in the nonprofit world and most recently worked in suicide prevention. When she decided to open her shop, she knew she wanted to give back, so every year they donate a portion of their proceeds to a local charity. In 2019, that charity is the Spice Kitchen Incubator.

Molly came on the show to demonstrate how she puts together one of her creations.

Brownies Snicker's Bar

Brownies

Caramel sauce

Honey roasted peanuts

Vanilla ice cream

Milk or semi-sweet chocolate

1. Cut brownies into equal sizes.

2. Spread a layer of caramel on each brownie.

3. Sprinkle peanuts on top of caramel.

4. Layer small scoops of ice cream onto caramel/peanut layer.

5. Freeze for 10 minutes to allow ice cream to harden.

6. Melt chocolate in double-boiler or microwave in 30 second intervals until smooth.

7. Remove layered brownies from freezer and dip bottom in chocolate. Place on parchment to set.

8. Place dipped brownies on cooling rack over cookie sheet. Pour chocolate over each brownie to coat.

9. Freeze for 15 minutes or until chocolate is set.

You can find more at: browniesx3.com.