Cottonwood Heights Police support Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — As a statement against gun violence, Cottonwood Heights Police officers will wear special orange shirts as a statement against gun violence in June, the city’s Gun Violence Awareness Month.

“The Cottonwood Heights Police Department will support our friends at Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America by wearing ‘orange’ shirts under their uniforms as visual affirmation of the right of every American to live a life free from gun violence,” Chief E. Robby Russo wrote in a special order to the department.

“Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States, with 88 people killed by gun violence every day,” the order stated. “Police Officers deal with the constant threats and are called upon to deliver tragic news to families touched by gun violence.”

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a movement for “public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence,” according to its website.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a larger gun violence prevention organization that Moms Demand Action is part of, has declared June 7-9 as Wear Orange Weekend, selling t-shirts and other items branded with “we can end gun violence.”