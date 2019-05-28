5 Tips for traveling with baby this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents and grandparents know the struggle is real if you travel with a baby. Katie Reed, from A Mother Thing blog joined us with five tips to make the journey more enjoyable.

TIP 1: Invest in Two Cloth Diapers

Cloth diapers aren't for everyone, but Katie suggests every traveling parent invest in two cloth diaper wraps or covers. They are waterproof and non-absorbent. You can put them over a disposable diaper to contain any blow-outs (not fun to deal with when you are confined and only have so much spare clothing on hand).

TIP 2: Always Have a Spare Change of Clothes!

Not only for baby...also for you! Kids get carsickness and airsickness (usually the parent is the unintended target) and you don`t want to be wearing that until your final destination.

TIP 3: Keep Baby`s Nose Hydrated

When flying with your baby, bring nasal saline to keep baby`s nose hydrated too. Snot-sucking devices keep those sinuses open, especially during those challenging descents on the airplane.

TIP 4: Think of Baby`s Immune System Development

Airplanes in particular are notorious germ collectors. Just imagine all of the people who touch the same surfaces, sneeze, cough, etc.! Babies are particularly susceptible to these pathogenic bacteria since their immune systems are still developing during this early stage of life. Ensure proper immune system development with a reputable infant probiotic that is easy to use and scientifically proven to crowd out harmful bacteria.

TIP 5: Bring Disinfectant Wipes in Your Carry-on Bag

Why? You don`t know what happened in that rental car or seat before your flight. Some people change diapers on those tray tables or back seats and put the diaper in the seat pocket for storage.

For more information please visit: amotherthing.com.