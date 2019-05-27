Wet weather for much of Utah for Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Most Utahns can expect cool temperatures and wet weather for Memorial Day.

Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday, and mountain snow is possible in the elevations above 7,500 feet.

Temperatures should be well below average Monday, but things should warm up again by the second half of the week.

Wet weather will continue but become less likely later in the week before finally drying out during the weekend.

