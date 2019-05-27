Meet the man behind your favorite cartoons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — What do George Jetson and George Harisson from The Beatles have in common, other than their first name?

They were both drawn and animated by a man named Ron Campbell who visited Utah during the weekend.

"I had no idea when I was helping making these cartoons, the enormous effect these cartoons have had on childhood memories," said animator and painter Ron Campbell.

Semi-retired, Campbell is one of the animators behind characters you know and love.

"I spent 10 years of my life doing Smurfs, another 10 years with the Rugrats, Flintstones, Jetsons, Scooby Doo," he said.

He visited Utah this weekend, showing paintings of his lifelong work.

"The Yellow Submarine kind of drew me in," said art fan Tyler Jensen.

Campbell worked on the 1968 Beatles cartoon, the Yellow Submarine. It is perhaps the most iconic work he's done, but it's not necessarily his favorite.

"A personal favorite? I love them all," Campbell said.

He's not the only one who loves his works of art and their unique style.

"The line quality, the use of color, definitely," Jensen said. "Right now everything is super muted, so to see the popping, trying to get your attention, it's fun."

Others share his sense of nostalgia.

"I've seen people walk out with the biggest grins on their faces," said Ben Morrison, the owner of Relics Framemakers and Gallery. "It's been a really fun thing. It brings back great memories."

Whether your favorite ride is the Mystery Machine, the famous Yellow Submarine or the prehistoric wheels powered by Fred's fleet feet, you'd love his artwork. The exhibit ended Monday, but his art can also be seen online at beatlescartoonartshow.com.