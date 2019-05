Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY — For twenty years, Larkin Companies have marked Memorial Day with an event at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy.

Included in the event this year are speeches from Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and University of Utah Military Sciences Professor Lt. Col. Robyn Pietron.

"It's an honor and a privilege to come here and speak on behalf of my friends who have lost friends and family," Pietron said.