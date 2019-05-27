Cache Valley rallies behind search for missing child with donations

LOGAN, Utah — While hundreds of people search throughout Cache County for 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley, thousands are showing up with donations.

“Just amazing, amazing support from the community,” said Kandace McCreary, a Cache County victim advocate who has helped coordinate the flow of donations of food and gifts arriving for search crews.

Between 250 and 300 people are working on any given day to try to find the little girl. They are being fed, almost entirely, with food that has been donated.

But not all of the food is going to search crews — some is going to Shelley’s family.

“We worked with the family Saturday. We’ve been going back and forth between there, from here and their house,” McCreary said.

If you would like to help the family or donate to the search and rescue crews, the Cache Children’s Justice Center is coordinating the effort. You can reach them at 435-554-1274. Organizers say gift cards for the family are needed.