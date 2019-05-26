× Zion overcrowded; hours-long wait for Angels Landing

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — The popular Angels Landing hike at Zion National Park had more hikers than it could handle Sunday.

There was a line several hours long for the hike at the Grotto Trailhead, the park tweeted Sunday afternoon.

“Consider hiking elsewhere or arriving earlier tomorrow,” the tweet said.

The tweet also stated that there was no parking available inside the park at the time and suggested visitors park in Springdale — the town near the park’s entrance — or try after 3:30 p.m.