× Utah woman killed in Wash. car accident

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A woman from Utah was killed in a car crash Saturday night in Washington.

She was driving on state route 97A near Wenatchee when she was in a head-on collision, according to a tweet from Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.

Washington State Dispatch confirmed to FOX 13 News that the woman killed was Rachel P. Odima from Utah.

There were three vehicles involved, Bryant said.