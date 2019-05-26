× Driver sent to hospital after car goes off 20-foot embankment in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A woman was transported to the hospital after her car went off a 20-foot embankment and rolled Saturday afternoon. The St. George News reports.

At 2:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash on 2800 South just east of River Road involving a white Nissan passenger car.

Responders arrived to find the car approximately 100 feet from the roadway on an embankment situated between two homes, St. George Police Officer Joe Deim said.

A witness said firefighters found the driver injured in the back seat. She was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

To continue reading this article, click here.