Alta alum, professional soccer player engaged to NFL star

HOUSTON, Texas — Draper’s Kealia Ohai got engaged to NFL star JJ Watt Sunday.

Watt tweeted photos of him proposing to and celebrating with Ohai, who played soccer at Alta High School from 2006-2009 and now plays professionally with the Houston Dash.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world. #SheSaidYes,” Watt said in the announcement. He proposed on the end of a jetty at a seaside location.

Watt plays defensive end for the Houston Texans, holds team and league records and has won multiple awards.

Ohai led Alta to four straight state championships.

Her sister Megan Cushing is married to another Houston Texan — Brian Cushing, a former linebacker and now a coach. Megan was also an Alta soccer star and played for the University of Southern California, where the two athletes met.