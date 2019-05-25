× Police: man killed in vehicle fire along I-215 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A man was killed in a vehicle fire after police determined it was stopped in a center lane and hit by another car Friday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol issued a press release stating the accident happened on northbound I-215 West at 3000 South at approximately 10:47 p.m.

Troopers state that Luis E. Franco, 23, of West Valley City was driving a silver Suzuki Forenza when he stopped in the third lane of I-215 West due to an equipment malfunction.

While the vehicle was stopped a silver Honda Accord was changing lanes from right to left when it hit the Forenza, troopers said.

According to troopers, the Forenza came to a halt in the number one lane on I-215 West where it became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Accord sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers pronounced Franco dead at the scene. No one else was occupying the car at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Accord along with Franco’s family is working with Troopers and victim’s advocates.