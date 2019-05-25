Logan police search for missing 5-year-old girl

LOGAN, Utah – Police in Logan ask for the public’s help locating a missing 5-year-old girl.

In a Facebook post, the Logan City Police Department said the girl was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning in Logan.

Police said the girl is about 3′ 6″ tall with brown, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was also last seen wearing a red tank top with blue ruffles and either blue jeans or a teal colored plaid skirt.

The girl may be with her 21-year-old uncle, Alex Whipple, who is about 6′ 1″, about 180 pounds, and was wearing a dark suit.

Police have not released the girl’s name.

If you have seen either the girl or Whipple or have any information, call Logan City Police Department at 435-753-7555.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information comes in.